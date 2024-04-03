Sheridan Smith drama with 92% Rotten Tomatoes score trending on Netflix

Sheridan Smith's drama Cleaning Up is doing very well on Netflix right now, trending at number two in programmes in the UK. That's pretty good considering the show first came out in 2019.

The series aired on ITV across six weeks, reportedly averaging about 7 million viewers at the time. But now it's been added to the streaming service, it's got a second lease of life with plenty more viewers.

One of the reasons the show might be so popular this time around is because the series has a very strong score on Rotten Tomatoes, as it stands at 92% at the time of writing.

ITV

Related: Sheridan Smith talks overcoming major fear to become "warrior princess" in The Castaways

The series stars Smith as a cleaner drowning in debt, addiction, and a costly custody battle, who throws herself into the world of insider trading after learning some financial secrets.

Reviews from the time praised the actress for her performance. The series was also praised how it held everything together, even when the plot delved into a little silliness.

Another archive ITV series that has been doing well on Netflix after recently joining the service is Fat Friends, the 2000 to 2005 series that starred future Gavin & Stacey cast members Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman, and James Corden. Sheridan Smith also appeared in a few episodes, too.

Getty Images

Related: The most-watched Netflix movies of all time (English language and non-English)

As for what Smith is up to right now, she's currently starring in the musical Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre in central London in a role which has seen her trade in her blonde hair for a darker hairdo.

It runs until the end of July if you want to grab tickets.

Cleaning Up is available to stream on Netflix now.

You Might Also Like