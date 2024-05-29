1 in critical condition, another injured after 4-vehicle crash on Sheridan Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-vehicle crash occurred in Amherst Wednesday morning that left one person in critical condition and one person injured, the Amherst Police Department announced.

Around 10 a.m., Amherst police advised drivers to stay away from the area of Sheridan Drive near The Village Green. The road was closed down between there and Troy Del Way.

A Jeep Compass was driving westbound on Sheridan Drive and moved into the eastbound traffic lanes prior to the crash, authorities said. The Jeep then struck a Ford pickup truck that was driving eastbound.

Amherst police said the Ford pickup truck was sent into the westbound lanes of traffic and collided with a Toyota. The Toyota then went off the roadway and struck a mailbox in front of a residence.

The Ford pickup truck stopped in the right westbound lane of traffic.

According to police, after the Jeep collided with the Ford pickup truck, the Jeep continued into the eastbound lanes and struck a Chevy pickup truck head-on.

Police said the driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries, was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is currently in critical condition. The driver of the Chevy pickup truck sustained injuries and was also taken to ECMC by ambulance. The two other drivers were not injured.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police shared an update, saying Sheridan had reopened.

The crash is currently under investigation, police said. Witnesses and drivers who have dash-camera footage of the area or incident are asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

No charges have been filed at this time.

