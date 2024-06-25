Sheridan Drive fire causes $60K in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in a building on Sheridan Drive caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

Just before 9:20 a.m., Amherst Fire Control received a phone call for a possible fire on the first floor of a building at 8521 Sheridan Drive.

Smoke filled a woman’s apartment as she attempted to exit from the second floor. The fire dispatcher on the line instructed her on how to safely get out.

The Harris Hill Fire Department chief arrived within one minute and discovered the fire on the first floor in the kitchen. 15 minutes later, the fire was declared under control. No one was injured.

Damage was estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

The cause was determined as an unattended trash can left on top of an electric stove.

