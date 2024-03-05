Shepherd woman pleads not guilty to homicide charge
Shepherd woman pleads not guilty to homicide charge
Shepherd woman pleads not guilty to homicide charge
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to prosecutors Monday and pleaded guilty to lying during his deposition in former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial.
No, you don't need to try every beauty trend on social media.
Ford sales charged higher in February, making the Dearborn-based automaker the No. 1 seller in America for the second straight month. Ford also noted hybrid and EV sales gains.
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Colombia match.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The contestants on Season 28 of "The Bachelor" have become social media darlings.
The Nike/Fanatics overhaul has been received poorly by both players and fans.
Which electric vehicles can put energy back into their battery packs the quickest? These are the fastest-charging EVs for 2024.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
This spring-ready staple proves 'fashion doesn't have to be expensive,' one reviewer raves.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
Caitlin Clark is back on the court and in range of the all-time NCAA scoring record.
Google's official Amazon store is selling the 256GB Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock for only $449 — that's $150 less than retail and is an all-time low for the device on the website
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.