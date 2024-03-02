A Shepherd mix, a hoard of puppies, and a cat with a missing ear

Greenhill Humane Society

Oliver is a five-year-old shepherd mix who is described as a shy dog with new people but after a couple of treats and a walk, he will warm up to you.

He especially loves to give soft, sweet kisses to his favorite people and would love nothing more than a kind family that will take him on fun adventures and show him the amazing life he deserves to have.

Oliver has been a friendly dog to other dogs at the shelter and should meet any dog siblings prior to adoption. He should have a slow introduction to cats as well.

He would make a wonderful best friend to any children as long as they can be gentle and let him blossom on his own time. Oliver weighs 62 pounds and is neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on vaccines.

Oliver is part of the "Love is Priceless" adoption promotion which means his adopter will establish his adoption fee.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Warren is one of over 20 puppies available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Warren is one of over 20 puppies from four different litters available for adoption.

The shelter has large breed litters and one small breed litter to choose from. All puppies are spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for flees and worms.

If you are interested in adopting Warren please fill out an online application at www.oregoncoasthumanesociety.org or come on by to meet him today at the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Loki is a nine-year-old cat up for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Loki's affection for humans knows no bounds, according to staff with Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

He is a nine-year-old cat who, due to a past surgery, is missing most of his left year.

Loki adores human attention, though it will take him time to acclimate to other friendly cats or dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Loki, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: A dog, puppies, and a cat are up for adoption in Eugene, Lane County