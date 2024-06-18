Shenandoah coach arrested for sexual misconduct

Jun. 18—MIDDLETOWN — A local youth pastor has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor and three counts of child solicitation.

Bryan Crabtree, a former youth pastor at Sulphur Springs Christian Church, was arrested after misconduct was reported to church leadership on June 12, according to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

He was then terminated from his position. Pastor C.J. Buskirk said Crabtree's case is in the hands of the local sheriff's office.

Crabtree was a substitute teacher and coach for the Shenandoah School Corporation. Police notified district officials regarding the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

