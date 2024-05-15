Shemwell murder trial set for June 3

The trial of Cylar L. Shemwell, on charges of being part of a January 2019 shooting on Audubon Avenue that killed three men and seriously injured a woman, will go forward.

Shemwell, 37, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault in the deaths of Jay Michael Sowders, Christopher Carie and Robert D. Smith on Jan. 17. 2019. Carmen Vanegas was also shot during the incident, but survived.

The prosecution and defense attempted to mediate the case Tuesday. But the sides were unable to reach an agreement, according to court staff.

Shemwell is facing the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty at trial.

Surveillance camera footage from the home shows a man believed to be Shemwell sitting and watching as Arnett B. Baines, 36, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court, shoots Sowders, Smith and Carie in the head. Vanegas was shot off-camera. Surveillance footage shows Baines and Shemwell entering the house together.

Baines pleaded guilty last week to three counts of murder, one count of first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and torture of a cat or dog last week after his case was mediated. Baines’ plea agreement calls for him to serve a life sentence, not becoming eligible for parole after serving 20 years. Baines will receive credit for the more than five years he has already spent in jail.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Van Meter said Shemwell has a pretrial conference on Monday and that the trial is set for June 3. Court staff members said jury orientation for the trial begins Wednesday.