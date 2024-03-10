Shelton man, 18, dies after being hit by train, Centralia police say

An 18-year-old Shelton man was hit by a train and later died in a Seattle hospital, according to Centralia police.

About 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Tower Avenue in Centralia, close to downtown, after a report of a loud party and possible gunshots.

Minutes later, police received a separate report of a man who had been seriously injured by a train. They found the 18-year-old near where the railroad tracks intersect with B Street, also near downtown.

Several residents, Centralia police and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies all tended to the man. Although he was conscious, he could not provide a coherent statement, according to Centralia police. He did not have a gunshot wound, police added.

However, he suffered serious injuries to his arms after being run over by what was described by police as a “slow-moving train.”

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died.

Although the man had not been shot, the initial report and the collision with the train “have been determined to have been related and their connection is being investigated,” police said in a news release.