Shelters remain open to Lincoln County residents affected by Blue 2 wildfire

Two weeks after the Blue 2 fire ignited in the Lincoln National Forest, its growth - fueled by high winds over Memorial Day weekend- forced the New Mexico American Red Cross Chapter to expand its evacuation services to both the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Capitan High School.

As of May 30, the New Mexico Red Cross Chapter reported no persons had utilized the shelter at Capitan High School located at 519 Smokey Bear Boulevard, said Red Cross Public Relations specialist Brianna Ventura. Ventura said at least 10 people had used the shelter at Lincoln County fairgrounds.

Ventura said those who have been evacuated from the path of the wildfire are allowed to take shelter at both locations at any time and there is currently no max capacity for the number of people able to shelter at either location.

The Blue 2 fire rages on for its second week in the Lincoln National Forest as it engulfs over 7,000 acres of nature in flames. The Blue 2 fire began on May 16 by a lightning strike and remains 0% contained as of May 30, according to Lincoln National Forest officials.

An evacuation center is located at the Capitan Fairgrounds at 101 5th Street in Capitan, New Mexico is accepting both people and animals. Pet owners can also shelter mall pets at the Lincoln County Humane Society located at 25962 U.S. 70 in Ruidoso.

The Red Cross emergency shelters provide a place to sleep, food, water and health services such as replacing lost prescriptions or glasses. Residents seeking shelter are allowed to bring bedding, clothing, medications, an emergency kit and a child's comfort toy, according to the Red Cross Emergency evacuation center page.

People are not allowed to bring weapons, illegal drugs or alcohol.

Residents in Lincoln County can receive immediate updates on the wildfires and any evacuation orders by registering for CodeRed alerts through the Lincoln County website.

Read more on the Blue 2 fire:

Blue 2 Fire remains uncontained in Lincoln National Forest

The Blue 2 Fire has burned 7,455 acres and remained uncontained as of May 20. Fire officials reported 699 personnel were tasked with combating the flames in a news release by the Lincoln National Forest.

"Firefighters continue to reassess and improve structure protection efforts previously put in place. Crews are using existing features, when possible, when creating handlines, such as trail systems, old roads, and rock formations. Hand tools, bulldozers, masticators, and aerial resources are being used to create control lines. Crews are extinguishing parts of the fire line that have been holding heat over the past few days and ensuring the area is cool to the human touch," according to the news release.

"Environmental challenges of working on this fire include inaccessibility to some areas of the fire’s edge, steep terrain, hot temperatures, and changing wind directions during the day."

Strong winds and hot temperatures were forecast for Thursday, which could cause ember and charred branches to fall leading to more flames. Smoke was expected to be visible in the region as personnel continue to battle the fire.

