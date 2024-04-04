How to find shelter in Tennessee when tornadoes are on their way, who to call

It is officially tornado season in Tennessee.

According to the National Weather Service, Tennessee experiences most of its tornadoes from March to May. On Tuesday the weather service issued a tornado watch for the Middle Tennessee area, warning of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and a few, possibly strong tornadoes.

Nashville was spared of any tornadoes, however one tornado did strike down in East Tennessee in Morgan County. An EF-1 tornado touched down around Sunbright at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The same can't be said about the tornadoes that ripped through Middle Tennessee back in December of 2023.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed 13 tornadoes across the state. The tornadoes tore through Clarksville, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin, causing immense damage and killing a total of six people.

Three of the victims lived in mobile homes. Floridalma Gabriel Perez, 31, and her son Antony Elmer Mendez, 2, were killed when their neighbor's mobile rolled over their own. Joseph Dalton, 37, was also killed. Concerns were also raised regarding poor home construction and whether homes were fit to withstand the impacts of a tornado. Stephen Hayes, 34, died after a tornado touched down on on Henry Place in Clarksville. The home which had been destroyed had been built only recently in 2022.

When tragedy strikes, it is crucial to seek shelter in a safe, secure location. If you find yourself wondering where to go next time a tornado is on it's way, here's what to know.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What to know in Tennessee as severe weather hits

How to find shelter during a tornado in Nashville

According to Joseph Pleasant, Public Information Officer with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Davidson County doesn't have public storm shelters in place.

"As far as shelter’s opening, we do not open them unless there is a need for people who are displaced following the storm," he said in an email to the Tennessean.

Sherri McKinney, regional director of communications with the American Red Cross Tennessee Region, said sheltering is offered through the county on a needed basis, as tornadoes are hard to predict. People are encouraged to call their local chapter chapter of the The American Red Cross when seeking shelter, as they work with community organizations such as schools or churches who are able to open their doors quickly when tornadoes strike.

How to stay safe during a tornado

The weather service recommends seeking refuge in a basement or in a windowless room, should you be inside your home when a tornado strikes. In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building, there may not have be time to go to the lowest floor, said the American Red Cross.

Should you be outside, the weather service recommends seeking shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities or vehicles are not safe.

According to Metro Nashville, most buildings, unless designed as shelters, will sustain catastrophic damage if they take a direct hit from an EF4 or EF5 tornado, since they might not have been designed to withstand the extreme wind speeds that usually occur during these events.

When seeking refuge, try avoid the following:

Long span roofs, as they are more susceptible to uplift. For example, gyms and auditoriums.

Lightweight roofs, for example steel desk, gypsum, wood plank and plywood.

Windows, as extreme winds and debris thrown can break or pop out windows.

Keep in mind that unprotected corridors can turn into wind tunnels if facing oncoming winds. Large trees, poles, towers that may fall, and other objects that could be considered ‘windborne missiles’ can also pose as safety hazards.

If you find yourself in a large store, grocery store or movie theatre, the best available refuge areas will typically be restrooms, closets or narrow storage areas. In grocery stores, if restrooms, closets, or narrow storage areas are not accessible, you should crouch in narrow frozen food aisles between freezer cases and cover your heads. The aisles used should be as far away as possible from exterior glass and masonry walls, said Metro Nashville.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to remain safe during a tornado, who to call if you are affected