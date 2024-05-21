Shelter pup hours away from being euthanized gets a new life — with the bomb squad

One lucky pup is getting a second chance to live a bountiful life helping others after being rescued from a Maryland shelter mere hours before he was supposed to be euthanized.

His name is Boomer, and thanks to the Anne Arundel County Police, he is now a good boy who is training to detect explosives in suspicious packages.

“From the shelter to service…meet ‘Boomer,’ Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department’s newest member of our Office of the Fire Marshal! Boomer, a two-year old German Shepherd, was rescued from an Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter and adopted into our Explosive Detection K9 Unit,” the Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Facebook page captioned in a video May 19 featuring the dog.

According to WRAL News, while the Anne Arundel County Police Department is responsible for rescuing Boomer, they didn’t have room for him so Prince George County stepped in and secured a spot for him with its bomb squad.

The police saw “something special” in Boomer, NBC reported, and “thought he would make a good addition to their K-9 unit” after first meeting him. The pup has been training with the department the past three months.

Anne Arundel County is about a 30-mile drive south of Baltimore.

