Shelter in place warning lifted for neighborhood after RV explodes in fire near Mansfield

A shelter in place warning was briefly issued Monday afternoon for the area around the 5500 block of Jessica Lane near Mansfield in south Tarrant County.

Fire crews arrived on scene after an RV explosion, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. There are no injuries reported at this time.

The shelter in place warning was issued about 2:30 p.m. and then lifted around 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is posting updates on social media.

BREAKING NEWS! Shelter in place for the area surrounding the 5500 Block of Jessica Lane in Mansfield. Fire crews are on the scene working on an RV Explosion. No injuries reported at this time. We will continue to post updates regarding the situation. pic.twitter.com/Q02CIdVDTP — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) June 17, 2024

