Shelter-in-place issued in San Mateo after shooting

The shooting happened in the area of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk Street. There is a heavy police presence in the area, the San Mateo Police Department said.

“We are currently investigating a shooting in the area of E. Hillsdale Blvd. and S. Norfolk St. We are still determining who all is involved and what their relationship is. At this time there is no reports of suspect(s) shooting into an apartment building, as this happened streetside,” SMPD said.

One victim was found in San Carlos and hospitalized, police said. Nobody was killed in the shooting.

Potentially-related incidents are happening in Millbrae and San Carlos, police said. Investigators are working to discover whether they actually are related.

The shelter-in-place was issued at 5:29 p.m. for people in the area. Police said to avoid the area.

This is a developing story with details still emerging. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

