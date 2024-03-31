Shelter KC has changed many lives over the years
For the men and women who live there, no single day highlights the hope and transformation they've experienced like Easter.
For the men and women who live there, no single day highlights the hope and transformation they've experienced like Easter.
What to know about storing Easter eggs safely, their cholesterol risk and more.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all 6 regional games.
The women's NCAA tournament continues today with the Elite Eight games.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.
An update on the strength of the labor market will put the market rally to the test in the first week of the new quarter.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran cautions lower mortgage rates could bring more buyers into the market, sending home prices “through the roof.”
Over 32,000 five-star fans turn to this cleaner when the germiest place in their kitchen gets funky.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
March Madness continues tonight with the men's Elite Eight.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
This deal even includes a discount on the entire package.
Save over 60% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 14,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Over 34,000 shoppers rave about this collagen-infused exfoliator for a glowy, youthful look — and it's nearly 40% off.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.