Shelter cats spend months waiting for home — and form a ‘sweet bond.’ See them snuggle

Two cats formed a close friendship — and now, a North Carolina shelter hopes they’re adopted together.

Heartwarming videos show Birdman and Jolie snuggling with each other as they wait for a new home.

“They are always together and their sweet bond makes staff smile every day,” the Currituck Animal Shelter wrote March 7 on Facebook. “We are determined to find them their happily ever after together!”

The feline friends are up for adoption after spending months at the shelter. Birdman the male cat was timid when he arrived in July, and Jolie came in “as a scared mamma with her babies” in April, the shelter wrote in past social media posts.

The two met at the shelter and “fell in love.” Over time, they were known to sunbathe, eat and cuddle next to each other.

“While both started out scared and shy, they have come out of their shells so much and we know they will continue to thrive in a home where they are safe and loved,” the shelter wrote.

The cats, both believed to be about 2 years old, are described as a “laid back” pair, according to online adoption profiles and a Facebook post. Footage shared online shows Birdman rubbing his whiskers against his favorite pal, who licks him on the head.

“Birdman and Jolie are destined to go to a home together,” the caption on one video said.

The shelter, which didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News, said the cats were still in need of a home as of March 7. More details about the adoption process be found at adoptcurrituckanimals.com.

Currituck County is along the North Carolina coast and includes part of the Outer Banks barrier islands.

