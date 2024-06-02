Shellys commentary: “Are We Ok?”

We started asking one another this question about four years ago during the pandemic. Walt would be riding his exercise bike and I would ask, “Are you ok?” I might be lost in thought, and Walt would question, “Are you ok?” It has become a part of our day, and the older we get, the more important the question.

It is 2024, five months away from a presidential election. The question, that we have been asking each other, could not be more relevant to us as a nation. We will make a big mistake if we, as voters, do not look with eyes wide open at our institutions and leaders and ask, “Are we ok?”

We feel weary and anxious about the unrelenting news that confirms our suspicions: “Hell no, things are not ok.” We are not naïve enough to think that other generations have not faced difficult and challenging times – wars, a great depression, social, economic and political unrest, protests, and climate disasters. Nor are we so naïve as to say there are not problems in our society. What we are experiencing now is different. We have never faced such an assault on our democratic system of government and institutions, as we have in the last nine years. The day, that Donald Trump came down the escalator and announced his candidacy for President of the United States, was a day that changed everything and has been indelibly written in our memory.

Walter and Linda Shelly

Think back to those times before 2015. It seems like a lifetime ago. Life was far from perfect for everyone, but we had the feeling that in general, the tee-shirt message was right, “Life is good,” and we were moving in the right direction for the betterment of our citizens. We looked at the world around us and were committed to our experiment in democracy. We went about our lives – to work, school, or church – with a sense of relative safety and optimism. We believed people were basically good. The pandemic reminded us that people’s ingenuity, selflessness, kindness, generosity, resiliency, positivity and hope still existed, even as we were experiencing a Trump first term.

Today there is a real sense of urgency about our future, but not for everyone. Despite the facts, not the made-up alternate facts, the MAGA loyalists still give Trump their money and allegiance. They pay attention to his every word, and will not engage in anything perceived as critical of him. They support him no matter what. The rest of us just don’t get it – his views about women, power, revenge, health care, governing, international relations, his dictator friends, and his bullying tactics. To the majority of us, he is not someone we would seek as a friend or upon whom we would rely. He is not someone from whom we would seek advice or trust as reliable. With Donald Trump what we see, he promises we will get. Why do we live with this gnawing anxiety or undefined feeling of fear for our future, whenever we think of a second term for the former president? Perhaps, the answer can be found in the response to our question, “Will we be ok?”

The two presidential candidates are as different as night and day, one creating chaos, the other a steadiness of purpose. Still, age may be cause for concern. Donald Trump has not been shy about telling us what he will do from day one. We had better listen, because he means it! Joe Biden is not be a showman; he will focus on his policies and what has been accomplished thus far under his presidency, he will address his vision for our future, and he will focus on our strength as a united people. He is an experienced political leader with whom we can disagree, but still support. He goes to work every day doing the people’s work. Governing is tedious, requiring a patient, steady commitment to the Constitution and its values and principles. Governing is not self-serving if you do it right and it is hard work often unappreciated, but a leader does it just the same and doesn’t blame others, when facing criticism. As Harry Truman said, “The buck stops here,” something Donald Trump has never understood. It is called accountability.

In the months ahead, listen to the candidates’ words, they matter. Watch their deeds, they reveal character. The significant differences between the two candidates are very real. Ask this important question on November 5th: “Are we more likely to be ok under a Biden presidency or a Trump presidency?” Then vote.

Walter Shelly retired after 40 years as a professor of political science at West Texas A&M University. Linda Shelly retired after 33 years of teaching sociology at West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Shellys commentary: “Are We Ok?”