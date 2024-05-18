Shellburg Falls reopens after extensive damage from 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shellburg Falls, one of the most popular sites in Oregon’s Santiam State Forest, reopened Friday after a closure brought on by extensive damage from the 2020 wildfire season.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) estimated up to 75% of the trees in the area were burned, requiring them to not only salvage and remove the hazardous burned timber, but replant the forest.

Additionally, bridges, wooden signs and several recreation areas were also affected, which initially caused concern due to funding and staffing shortages, according to ODF.

PHOTOS: Remembering Mount St. Helens 44 years later

“We have 1.5 fulltime recreation positions for the entire Santiam State Forest,” said Joe Offer, an ODF Recreation Manager. “That’s a challenge to carry out normal operations let alone rebuilding several recreation areas after fires. We also did not get any additional funds to replace lost infrastructure.”

Thankfully, ODF’s partnership with South Fork Forest Camp – a joint Department of Corrections and ODF facility – and local nonprofits aided in much of the rebuilding and maintenance, with the in-custody adults even making and installing the new signs.

Despite much improvement, one of the changes visitors may notice includes the conversion of a small campground to a new trailhead site. This is to replace the old trailhead which will remain closed.

Mountain range between Portland, Washington County nets federal funding

There are also now two trails to the falls, including the 1.5 mile round-trip Upper Shellburg Falls – which gives visitors a view from above – and the 4-mile round trip Lower Shellburg Falls Trail which ends at the base.

What’s more, hikers who are familiar with the area will notice another change in that the trail no longer goes behind the falls due to loose rocks and gravel. But there are other hiking and mountain biking trails in the newly opened area to explore.

“Our hope is people see this as an outdoor destination and not just one trail,” said Offer. “The falls are beautiful, but the other area trails will be interesting for people to see especially as the different impacted areas of the forest recover from those 2020 fires.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.