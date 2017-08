HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hurricane Harvey has not impacted operations at Royal Dutch Shell Plc refineries in Convent and Norco, Louisiana, and at its joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, company spokesman Ray Fisher said on Saturday.

Harvey has dumped between 4 inches (10 centimeters) and 5 inches (13 cm) of rain in the area around the Deer Park refinery in the past 24 hours, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System.

