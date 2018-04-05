Shell knew truth of global warming in 1980s; foresaw a Hurricane Sandy scenario

New documents released online and published by a Dutch news website reveal that, like ExxonMobil Corp., Shell Oil also knew the truth about global warming at least 30 years ago, but continued to dig up and sell more oil and gas anyway.

Although the company is now investing more heavily in renewable energy compared to other oil majors, such as Exxon, it continues to sell fossil fuels worldwide, which, when burned to create energy, are the main cause of global warming and its related hazards, such as extreme weather events and sea level rise.

SEE ALSO: The feds are afraid of 21 teens suing on climate. An appeals court wants to know why.

The documents, posted online at the Climate Files website and the Climate Investigations Center, show that Shell researchers were remarkably prescient about how global warming would play out, and the eventual legal ramifications for oil companies given the warnings.

Remarkably, one of the Shell reports – published in 1998 – gamed out a scenario in which, in the year 2010, "...Violent storms causes extensive damage to the eastern coast of the U.S."

The report was off by just two years.

This scenario essentially projected Superstorm Sandy, which occurred in 2012 and devastated the New Jersey shore while also putting lower Manhattan under water. That storm helped prompt a new wave of climate activism in the U.S. that has continued to build.

The Shell petroleum refinery on Bukom Island off Singapore. More

Image: AFP/Getty Images

Describing the ramifications of such extreme weather events, the report states: "Although it is not clear whether the storms are caused by climate change, people are not willing to take further chances," the report states. "The insurance industry refuses to accept liability, setting off a fierce debate over who is liable: the insurance industry, or the government. After all, two successive IPCC reports since 1995 have reinforced the human connection to climate change."

The 1998 report envisioned class action lawsuits filed after these storms against the government and fossil fuel companies, because these entities ignored what scientists "(including their own) have been saying for years: that something must be done."

Right now, in fact, the fossil fuel industry is facing a rising tide of lawsuits stemming from their role in contributing to climate change. These include a novel lawsuit brought by a group of young Americans against the federal government for failing to act on climate change, which is set to go to trial in the coming months. The cities of San Francisco and Oakland, among others, are seeking financial compensation from major oil companies like Chevron for damage from sea level rise. And Exxon is under investigation from the attorneys general of Massachusetts and New York for misleading their shareholders and the public about climate change.

Many of these cases are known by the hashtag #ExxonKnew, based on documents showing what Exxon executives were told about climate science.

It's likely that these newly revealed Shell documents will show up in some of these court cases, because they show that Shell was aware of the risks of climate change but didn't change its business practices accordingly.

Activists have seized on the Shell documents as evidence that the oil industry writ large is guilty of studying climate science and then continuing to contribute to the problem, while in some cases misleading the public about the science during the process.