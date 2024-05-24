Shelf Cloud Rolls Over Quad Cities Ahead of Severe Storms

A shelf cloud rolled into Coal Valley, Illinois, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the region on Friday, May 24.

Todd Mizener posted this video to X, writing that he captured it as the leading edge of a “strong” thunderstorm passed through the Quad Cities.

The NWS warned of a radar-indicated tornado along with golf-ball-sized hail and damaging winds.

The weather service forecast additional storms overnight. Credit: Todd Mizener via Storyful