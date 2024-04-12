Sheldon M. Goldsborough Sr. convicted of role in double homicide in Vineland

BRIDGETON - A Vineland man has been found guilty of aggravated manslaughter for the deaths of two men in a March 2015 shooting.

Sheldon M. Goldsborough Sr., 44, fatally shot Damien Mills, 22, and Kevin Peterson, 20, as the victims sat in a parked car on the 100 block of West Grape Street, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Mills and Peterson were also Vineland residents.

A woman in the car survived a gunshot wound to her leg. Another woman was not injured in the 12:20 a.m. attack, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Three suspects charged: Dashon Lee murder investigation in Vineland brings two more arrests

It said a flip-top phone found at the crime scene led investigators to the home of a co-conspirator, Michael R. Loftin Jr.

Investigators later determined Goldsborough and Loftin were together at the crime scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Murder charges don't stick

Loftin was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in August 2023. He is serving a 20-year term.

Loftin was acquitted of two counts of murder and other charges.

Goldsborough, originally indicted on murder charges, was found guilty on April 12 of two counts of aggravated manslaughter.

Under New Jersey law, a person commits aggravated manslaughter when he "recklessly' causing a person's death under circumstances that show "extreme indifference to human life."

He also was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault after an 11-day trial in Superior Court in Bridgeton.

Goldsborough faces a potential extended sentence, which could allow for life in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

He is to be sentenced June 3.

Goldsborough currently is serving a prison term connected to the discovery of drugs and illegal guns at his Vineland home in August 2017.

Investigators found the contraband when they executed a warrant for Goldsborough's arrest in connection with the double homicide.

He admitted guilt in February 2019 to charges stemming from the raid.

An attorney for Goldsborough could not be reached Friday.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sheldon M. Goldsborough found guilty of aggravated manslaughter counts