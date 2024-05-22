Shelby woman wins $1M on $50 scratch-off

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tawanna Calhoun of Shelby bought $50 scratch-off and won $1 million.

Calhoun purchased the lucky $10M Spectacular ticket from BJ’s Quick Stop on Fallston Road in Shelby.

Calhoun arrived Tuesday to collect her winnings, choosing the receive her prize as a lump sum of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $429,014.

The $10M Spectacular game debuted in December with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Three $10 million, twelve $1 million and ten $100,000 prizes are left.

The state provided over $27 million in grants, using the money raised by the lottery to help Cleveland County with school construction.

