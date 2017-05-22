Shelby unveils Super Snake F-150 Pickup with $96,880 price tag

Even for non-aficionados, Shelby revealing a new wide-body Super Snake version of the current Mustang probably wouldn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, Shelby is wholly synonymous with the legendary Mustang. However, that model is merely a concept, while something altogether more outrageous is actually being offered for sale by Shelby in the form of a Super Snake version of the iconic Ford F-150 pickup truck, with an eye-watering $96,880 price ticket.

Americans love pickup trucks, particularly the F-150. Not only has the F-Series been America's favorite truck range for four decades now, the full-size, light-duty F-150 is the biggest-selling vehicle in the United States. Just to qualify that, we're not talking about the F-150 being the best-selling pickup, but the biggest-selling of all shapes, sizes and types of vehicle.

There's an almost endless amount of ways the F-150 can be configured from Ford as it is, with a huge range of trim levels, five different engines and different beds, cabs and drivetrains. But the Shelby Super Snake F-150 is something else altogether as it features a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine producing a simply incredible 750 horsepower. That's 300 horsepower more than even the most powerful production version of the F-150, and it puts it on a par in terms of power with something like the Lamborghini Centenario.

These super souped-up versions of America's favorite pickup truck are to be produced as a collaborative effort between Shelby, Ford Performance and Borla, and rather appropriately, they will be limited in number to a run of just 150 units.

Buyers can specify their Shelby F-150 as either two or four-wheel-drive, but they all get the same 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 powerplant, of course. A Shelby-modified Borla exhaust with stainless steel tips will develop enough noise to shake concrete structures, while 22-inch chrome alloys are among the purely aesthetic upgrades with lowered and modified independent suspension taking care of improving the handling.

There are plenty of other styling tweaks, including a new hood and bumpers, a custom tonneau cover and extra spoilers. The blower and intake covers are powder coated in Ford racing blue. But although the Shelby can be ordered in six factory Ford colors, racing stripes, red Shelby brake calipers and a logo on the grille are standard essentials.

Just a thought though; for just $10k more than the Shelby F-150 you could have yourself a Shelby GT-350 Mustang and an off-road performance focused F-150 Raptor.