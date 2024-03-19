Shelby named an Arbor Day Foundation 2023 Tree City USA

Shelby was named a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Shelby achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department; having a tree care ordinance; dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program, which began in 1976, is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

2023: In honor of its 100th anniversary, Alta Greenhouse donates 100 trees to Mansfield

"Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand," said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Shelby are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby OH earns 2023 Tree City USA title from Arbor Day Foundation