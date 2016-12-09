The Shelby FP350S Is Ford's Entry-Level Mustang Race Car

From Road & Track

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the Mustang GT4, a Shelby G350R-based turnkey racer designed to compete directly with GT4 cars from Porsche, McLaren, and others. GT4 cars are relatively affordable among racing sports cars, but with prices approaching $250,000, they're not exactly cheap. If you don't have that sort of budget, though, Ford Performance has a new racer for you.

It's called the Shelby FP350S, and it just made its debut at an event in Indianapolis Thursday. It's a turnkey racer designed specifically with SCCA, NASA, and Trans Am racing in mind. Obviously, it's not street legal like the Shelby GT350 its based on, but you can go to any Ford dealer and order one like it's any other Mustang.

View photos Photo credit: Ford Performance More

Unlike other Mustangs, this one gets all sorts of upgraded hardware to make it race ready including a 5.2-liter V8 prepared by Ford Performance, a roll cage, a carbon fiber rear wing, and a Motec data acqusition system. The new Mustang GT4 gets a six-speed sequential gearbox, but the FP350S keeps it old school with a six-speed Tremec manual.

The Shelby GT350R is already one of the most track-capable road cars currently on sale, so we expect its racing counterpart to be similarly gifted. We don't have exact pricing from Ford yet, but the Shelby FP350S should lower the barrier of entry for Mustang racing significantly.

You Might Also Like