The Shelby Foundation awards $115,000 in scholarships

Shelby seniors received thousands of dollars in scholarships on May 16, and a significant amount came from The Shelby Foundation. Through the generosity of donors and through 32 different scholarship funds housed at the foundation, $115,000 in scholarships were awarded to district graduates.

“No other school district in the area provides this kind of financial support to graduating seniors," foundation Director Carrie Kemerer said. "Year after year, it is inspiring to see the financial aid donors provide to students. In most circumstances, our donors don’t even know who these students are but want to help them as they navigate higher education.”

Scholarship recipients are determined by selection committees usually comprised of fund representatives, community leaders and educators. Each scholarship has its own criteria for candidate selection with most based on academic merit, financial need, community involvement, career choice, and extracurricular activities. The high school’s guidance office manages the scholarship application and recipient selection process. No Shelby Foundation board member or staff serve on a selection committee.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: The Shelby Foundation awards $115,000 to scholarship recipients