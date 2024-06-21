Which Shelby County suburbs have seen the biggest population increases? How they rank

U.S. Census Bureau data released in May shows five of the six Shelby County suburban municipalities experienced population growth over the past 10 years.

However, from 2013 to 2023, Shelby County's population as a whole decreased 3.1%, dropping from 938,713 to 910,042.

The list below compares the population change in the Shelby County suburbs in various time periods, from the previous year to the past decade. All data is collected from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population counts from 2013 and 2023 are estimates, while 2020 counts are from that year’s census.

Here is how the Shelby County suburbs rank when comparing percentage of population growth during the past decade.

An aerial view of Collierville, the second most populous suburb in Shelby County. The town's population has increased 8.4%, or 3,958 people, since 2013.

Arlington

While Arlington is the fourth most populous Shelby County suburb, it saw the highest population increase in the last decade at 30.8%, or 3,608 people.

2022 to 2023: 15,111 to 15,305, 1.3% increase

2020 to 2023: 14,914 to 15,305, 2.6% increase

2013 to 2023: 11,697 to 15,305, 30.8% increase.

Lakeland

Lakeland has seen the second-largest population increase among the Shelby County suburbs during the past decade at 12.2%, or 1,538 people.

2022 to 2023: 14,176 to 14,147, 0.2% decrease

2020 to 2023: 14,028 to 14,147, 0.8% increase

2013 to 2023: 12,609 to 14,147, 12.2% increase

Collierville

Collierville, the second most populous suburb, has seen a steady increase in population over the past decade. The town's population has increased 8.4%, or 3,958 people, since 2013.

2022 to 2023: 51,348 to 51,317, 0.06% decrease

2020 to 2023: 51,333 to 51,317, 0.03% decrease

2013 to 2023: 47,359 to 51,317, 8.4% increase

COLLIERVILLE NEWS: The Villages at Shelby Station brings luxury townhomes to Collierville: Take a peek inside

Millington

Millington, the smallest suburb, saw a 6.4% population increase, or 686 people, in the last decade.

2022 to 2023: 11,470 to 11,467, 0.03% decrease

2020 to 2023: 10,580 to 11,467, 8.4% increase

2013 to 2023: 10,781 to 11,467, 6.4% increase

Germantown

Germantown's population has grown over 2.4%, or 928 people, over the the past decade. The city's population peaked at 41,269 in 2020.

2022 to 2023: 40,564 to 40,267, 0.7% decrease

2020 to 2023: 41,269 to 40,267, 2.4% decrease

2013 to 2023: 39,339 to 40,267, 2.4% increase

GERMANTOWN DEVELOPMENT: Thornwood's new hotel and rooftop restaurant near completion. Here's a sneak peek.

Bartlett

While Bartlett is the suburb with the highest population, it is the only one that has seen a population decrease over the past decade. The city's populations has dropped 3.8%, or 2,201 people, from 2013 to 2023. Bartlett’s population peaked at 59,440 in 2019.

2022 to 2023: 56,502 to 56,030, 0.8% decrease

2020 to 2023: 57,670 to 56,030, 2.8% decrease

2013 to 2023: 58,231 to 56,030, a 3.8% decrease

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What are the largest Memphis suburbs? How the cities rank