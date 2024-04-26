Shelby County Sheriff's Office officer involved in shooting Friday. Here's what we know

Another officer-involved shooting has occurred in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, in the 3100 block of Baron Avenue near Semmes Street and triggered a significant, multi-agency law enforcement presence. SCSO asked that drivers avoid the area for the duration of the investigation, which could take several hours.

Very few details were known Friday afternoon; SCSO did not indicate if the shooting was fatal or that a deputy was injured. It's unclear why SCSO deputies were in the Orange Mound area.

As is routine, agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over the shooting investigation.

The Commercial Appeal has reached out to SCSO for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

