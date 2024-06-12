Shelby County residents now have a real seat at the table on community re-development

A growing number of so-called “community re-development” projects are being paid for with taxpayer dollars.

These projects, generally led by private developers, are issued tax- exempt bonds (or loans) by the city or county to pay for either the “removal of slum and blighted conditions” and/or the development of affordable housing.

Four things happen in this process:

The developer gets a tax-free loan, courtesy of the city/county The property taxes in the “development area” are frozen at current levels Current residents are displaced Once the redevelopment period is completed, any increase in property values results in an increase in tax dollars.

As development occurs, property values should rise, and the increase in tax revenue above the frozen level, known as the “tax increment,” is paid to the city/county redevelopment agency or authority to pay off the bonds and to invest in further development.

This is called Tax-Increment Financing (TIFs).

Too often residents are left out of the process

Every time a city or county agency with TIF-granting powers creates a TIF, that is up to 30 years, taxes in that area are notgoing into the general fund to pay for things like parks, schools, libraries or infrastructure.

Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks is seen at a Shelby County Commission meeting.

Instead, this increment is often left at the mercy of developers and the developer-friendly agencies that administer these programs, and in many cases, the allocated uses are vague.

Additionally, though Tennessee state law requires protections for low-income residents impacted by the resulting residential or commercial development, when low-cost residential units are demolished under the guise of slum clearance, they are generally not replaced with more affordable housing units.

Instead, middle- and upper-income housing is built in its place; or more often, commercial and industrial development replaces what was once residential. As a result, lower-income residents, who originally lived in the neighborhoods and were relocated during demolition and construction, are unable to move back once the redevelopment is complete.

Often, developers are given lots of leeway in their development process. This was happening continuously with little or nothing communities and residents could say or do.

How the county commission changed the planning process

The Shelby County Commission recently voted to approve and implement a set of guidelines and practices that ensures that a Culturally- Competent Community Engagement process is an integral part of any TIF planning and implementation throughout Memphis and Shelby County.

The process to increase community engagement began in 2023 with a contentious Community Redevelopment Agency TIF-creation process in the Klondike neighborhood, where the developer was allowed to count meetings with CRA staff as “community meetings.”

In response to the community outcry, I launched an ad hoc committee to look into the community engagement processes of TIFs.

The Klondike-Smokey City TIF Ad Hoc Committee started its work last year, predominantly made up of community engagement experts, including Klondike residents. Over the last year, this group created a “Culturally Competent Community Engagement” (CCCE) process as part of a broader Equitable Development framework that guided the policy and process changes proposed by the committee.

A commitment to proactive, consistent community engagement makes the framework a living document. The CCCE framework has four pillars – education, planning, approval, and implementation. Within each pillar are specific policies, consisting mostly of common sense details residents living in or near a TIF deserve to know.

Basic stuff like: 1) written notice to all residents in a 0.5 mile radius of a TIF district or project beforeit can seek taxpayer dollars; and 2) active community advisory boards.

Opponents cite costs and push back on citizen review

Surprise! There is opposition to residents knowing and being involved in what happens in their communities. Many TIF-granting agencies did not like this idea and pushed back hard when the resolution came up for a vote in the Commission.

Two quasi-government agencies (EDGE and CRA) wrote letters to the Commission, bemoaning the “administrative expenses” of the letter notices, which would be covered by the developer.

The CRA even said they may not have staff capacity to mail out the notices.

A very peculiar claim for an agency that supports multi-million-dollar developments and is staffed with some of the smartest planning/project management minds in the city. Moreover, both EDGE and CRA pushed back on giving voting powers to residents. EDGE said “a voice should not be a vote.” The CRA more directly stated, “This takes the review / approval process from the CRA Board.”

Not understanding that the board would still get to review all projects that meet the community’s standards.

Here’s how Shelby County residents can make a difference

Despite the pushback, the county commission approved this resolution and the TIF game in Shelby County has now changed forever. We are on the precipice of a new era of TIF community engagement, but these agencies clearly won’t do this on their own.

It is up to all of us to make sure Shelby County doesn’t just get sold to the highest bidder, but that we develop the city in a democratic and equitable way.

Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks

This new resolution has the opportunity to go a long way, but it will require good ole’ fashioned people power to make sure this new process is followed. Grab your own chair and saddle up to the table. It’s time to fight for our neighborhoods. It’s clear no one else will.

Henri E. Brooks represents District 7 on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tax increment financing: Shelby County residents deserved a real say