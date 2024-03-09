Shelby County man arrested in fentanyl drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody, and a large amount of fentanyl was recovered during a drug bust in Shelby County Thursday.

Kaylon Blackmond, 27, was arrested after a drug bust in the 400 block of East Olive Avenue in South Memphis.

According to reports, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department found Blackmond to be in possession of one kilogram of fentanyl. They also found five grams of fentanyl on Blackmond during the arrest.

During a follow-up search of Blackmond’s apartment in the 9700 block of Royal Chartres Square, narcotics detectives found an additional 25 grams of fentanyl, along with two pistols and a stolen revolver.

Blackmond was charged with theft of property $1,000-$2,500, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.

“Fighting drug crimes is a crucial mission, and the Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard our communities,” said Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner in a statement.

