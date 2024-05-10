Shelby County Juvenile Court temporary offices established amid mold, asbestos remediation

From 2012 until 2018 the Department of Justice monitored the juvenile detention center after a report noted numerous violations. Since then, yearly reports have indicated an overall reduction in physical harm and increases in safety among the housed youth.

Shelby County Government on Friday announced that Shelby County Juvenile Court and the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office will begin operating normal business in temporary offices starting Monday.

Starting Tuesday, Juvenile Court hearings will begin at 9:00 a.m., with Shelby County Sheriff's Office providing security at all locations.

The press release states that the temporary closure of the juvenile court clerk's office is due to environmental remediation work.

The building closed April 27, and does not yet have a timeline for re-opening, but previous court cases were conducted virtually until the Shelby County Health Department can give court officials the all-clear to return to the building, Judith Black, a spokesperson for juvenile court, said in an email.

Hearings will be held at the following locations, all in Memphis.

For non-custodial parent’s office and child support contempt hearings: 201 Poplar Ave., 4 th Floor

For delinquency out-of-custody hearings: 140 Adams Ave., 3 rd Floor

For all in-custody juvenile court hearings: Youth Justice & Education Center, 3420 Old Getwell Rd.

The Shelby County Juvenile Court’s Protective Services Department and Traffic Department will be located at 1075 Mullins Station Rd., Building W2.

Court filings can be processed at two locations in Memphis:

1075 Mullins Station Rd., Building W2

157 Poplar Ave.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County Juvenile Court temporary offices established in Memphis