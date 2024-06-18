Shelby County judge dismisses ouster petition against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert

A Shelby County Circuit Court judge has granted Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert's motion to dismiss an ouster proceeding filed against her by the State of Tennessee, Jay Price, with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, Price confirmed Tuesday.

Halbert's motion to dismiss claimed the case should be dismissed for a lack of standing to bring ouster proceedings against her, court records indicated Tuesday.

The ouster petition was filed May 6, and Halbert's attorney Darrell O'Neal rapidly filed a motion to dismiss. That motion was ultimately denied by Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Felicia Corbin-Johnson, who said the petition required a response.

That response was filed by Halbert, and another motion to dismiss was filed June 14, court records show. That latest motion to dismiss was granted during a hearing Tuesday.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert stands up to speak to her attorneys after the first court appearance for Halbert’s ouster proceedings at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, May 31, 2024.

A motion to suspend Halbert from office pending the outcome of the ouster case was set for June 25, but a timeline was not immediately clear since the new ruling.

The petition was brought by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, who was assigned to the case after Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy recused himself from the case. Wamp said in the petition that incorrect financial reporting, strains on Shelby County's auto dealerships, comptroller deficiencies and Halbert not presenting a corrective action plan to the Shelby County Commission on May 1 as reasons for her ouster.

Halbert has been under investigation since June 2023, when Wamp was assigned to determine whether Halbert has been "willfully neglectful of office." In May, her investigation came to a close and Wamp filed a petition to oust her from office.

Among the findings were that financial reports from the clerk's office have been "consistently inaccurate, with collected dollar amounts not added properly," according to the petition, making it "impossible" for the county to rely on the office for funding distributions. Halbert has not turned in a single report in a timely, or accurate, manner, the petition alleged.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ouster petition against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert dismissed