Shelby County Game Wardens searching for person who dumped alligator

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Game Wardens are searching for someone who killed and dumped an alligator on Friday or Saturday.

Hawkins residents raise concerns after police officer fatally shoots barking dog

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the alligator was captured, killed and dumped on either late Friday night or early Saturday morning at the Pinkston Reservoir boat ramp on County Road 1211.

Photos courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the gator dumping is asked to call Game Warden Sam Anderson or Austin Cryer at 936-332-8487 or 936-591-7265.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.