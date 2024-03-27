Sheffield: Boy, 16, seriously injured in Firth Park stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in a Sheffield street, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Hucklow Road in Firth Park at about 17:10 GMT on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Forensic searches have taken place at the scene. No arrests have been made and the force appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.