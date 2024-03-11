Sheetz near downtown Hagerstown closes; Belles and Beaus Hair Studio opens in Williamsport

Sheetz closes store near downtown Hagerstown

The longtime Sheetz store near downtown Hagerstown closed on March 3 as the company continues to build a new store along Mount Aetna Road and Dual Highway.

"We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we made the decision to close the store along East Washington Street in Hagerstown," Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz said through an email from the public relations office.

The new store along U.S. 40, farther east from downtown, is expected to open in late May.

Employees who were working at the 301 E. Washington St. store were offered jobs at other local Sheetz stores, while awaiting the completion of the new store, Ruffner said.

On March 5, workers were removing part of the gas station canopy at the old store site.

A crew removed part of the canopy on March 5, 2024, at the closed Sheetz near downtown Hagerstown as part of debranding the property. Sheetz closed the store on March 3. The company is building a new store at Dual Highway and Mount Aetna Road farther east along U.S. 40.

Ruffner said debranding work is going on at the old site through April 30, when Sheetz's lease for the site expires.

The old Sheetz site was purchased by Vertex Real Estate Investments LLC, with a Hagerstown address, in February for $675,000, according to online property records through the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

State of the City: Hagerstown officials address questions about new ballpark, parking, crime and development

Mother and daughter open Belles and Beaus hair salon in Williamsport

Belles and Beaus Hair Studio held its grand opening March 1 for the new hair salon at 307 E. Potomac St., Suite 101, in Williamsport.

The new salon opened for business on Thursday, said Karen Lowman.

Lowman owns the salon with her daughter, Kelli Sue Schonewolf. Both are from Williamsport.

Kelli Sue Schonewolf, right, and her mother, Karen Lowman, recently opened Belles and Beaus, a hair salon in Williamsport.

Schonewolf, who has 16 years experience working in hair salons, told The Herald-Mail she's wanted to own and operate her own salon for years to provide the "salon experience" for her customers.

The salon serves all ages, offering individualized hair and beard services, and facial waxing, according to a news release from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The salon owners plan to offer frequent specials and run raffle fundraisers to support charitable organizations, the release states. Military veterans, police, fire and EMS providers will get regular discounts, including providing free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day.

Belles and Beaus is in a newly renovated space that used to house a Meritus Medical Lab. The salon is in a building next door to the McDonald's along U.S. 11 in Williamsport.

Salon hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for walk-ins. Appointments are encouraged. Saturdays are appointment only. The salon is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Student of the Week winner: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

Opening? Moving? Got a new hire or promotion? Let us know

If you have details on a business coming or going in Washington County, Md., or Franklin County, Pa., email us at news@herald-mail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Sheetz near downtown Hagerstown closes; New hair salon in Williamsport