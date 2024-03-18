Sheetz, McDonald's, Starbucks proposed on Route 209 in Smithfield Township

A new Sheetz has been proposed on Route 209 in Smithfield Township along with other possible businesses, including a McDonald's, Starbucks and a retail strip plaza.

A developer, JPSPA Realty, LLC, submitted a sketch plan to the Smithfield Township Planning Commission for review in June 2023 that encompassed approximately 5.75 acres of land at the intersection of Route 209 and Route 447 in Smithfield Township (Exit 309 off Interstate 80). This would replace the empty hotel property that was previously known as the Quality Inn and the adjacent Gulf gas station that is currently in operation.

Jacob Pride, chairman of Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors, confirmed that the developer has since applied for demolition permits for the hotel.

The proposed project will sit next to the new Smithfield Gateway project that is underway, where a new Wawa is under construction about half a mile down the road and expected to open by the end of 2024. A Popeyes was also proposed in that Smithfield Gateway project.

The sketch plan includes a new 6,139-square-foot Sheetz store with a drive-thru and six gas pump bays, two drive-thru fast food restaurants, possibly a McDonald's and a Starbucks, and a 6,900-square-foot strip retail space. Included is a proposal for a new access on Route 447 directly across from East Brown Street and keeping one entrance off Route 209 (which currently has four).

The site of the old Quality Inn hotel at the intersection of Route 209 and Route 447 in Smithfield Township, as seen on March 14, 2024, has been proposed for the site of a new Sheetz and additional businesses.

Pride said at this time, the township is awaiting results of the scoping application that the developer submitted to PennDOT. "PennDOT has to allow any changes to the roads before the next step of a land development submission would be possible by the developer."

According to Pride, the McDonald's and Starbucks were "conceptual" indicating that there weren't any signed leases as of yet. "The only thing we are fairly certain of at this time is the Sheetz, as the developer indicated that they had an agreement to move forward with Sheetz."

A new Starbucks is confirmed and under construction East Stroudsburg at the old Friendly's Restaurant location in the Walmart shopping plaza.

Pride is excited by the new project. "This is an indication that our modern commercial zoning and our new economic development zone is working as designed to keep that type of development along those commercial corridors and along the highways and keep separate the township, but still making sure that we're able to benefit from economic development."

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Sheetz, McDonald's, Starbucks proposed at Route 209 and 447