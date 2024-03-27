Sheetz to hire over 400 new employees in Ohio; hiring events being held today

Sheetz expects to hire nearly 430 new employees in Ohio.

The major restaurant and convenience chain will be hosting hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at each of its nearly 100 Ohio locations on Wednesday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

>> Police asking for help in finding man who tried to use bad check in Kettering

Those interested in attending the hiring event will need to apply for a store position online at www.jobs.sheetz.com before arriving at the event.

The convenience chain currently operates over 720 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information about Sheetz, you can click here.