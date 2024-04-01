Sheetz gas station to replace Max & Erma's in Dublin that closed amid pandemic

A Max & Erma's restaurant in Dublin that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to become the newest location of a popular Sheetz gas station, according to Columbus building permits.

The restaurant at 7480 Sawmill Road has sat vacant since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when it permanently closed its doors. The Columbus-based restaurant company has seen its locations dwindle over the years, leaving just six restaurants still in operation.

A Max & Erma's restaurant in Lancaster is the only surviving location in central Ohio.

The new Sheetz will have all the fixings of the average Sheetz; made-to-order food, a convenience store and gas pumps, according to building permits.

The new location will be the 16th location in the Columbus area. In 2020, Sheetz announced plans to open 50 stores in central Ohio by the end of 2025 and employ 1,500 people.

Another Sheetz is planned for 1555 Polaris Parkway in Polaris, according to building permits.

What is Sheetz?

For the uninitiated, Sheetz is a gas station and convenience store chain with 650 locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. They're open 24/7 and offer made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, appetizers, hot dogs and more.

Each location features a large convenience store and a number of gas pumps for travelers.

The company's expansion into central Ohio has not come without resistance. In 2023, Sheetz abandoned its plans for a location in Gahanna after residents pushed back against the store.

