Sheetz building Washington Twp. store on 725; furniture store was there 40 years

Apr. 1—A new location of the Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain is set to replace a longtime Washington Twp. furniture store.

The company's new location is under construction at the northwest corner of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road. The 6,139-square-foot Sheetz at 821 Miamisburg Centerville Road will include a 515-square-foot outdoor dining area, according to plans submitted to the township.

Demolition of the Ethan Allen building, which had operated on the site since 1979, started in mid-February, according to township officials.

The property that Sheetz is developing did not require a rezoning, as it is zoned for general business, including the conditional uses of auto repair or service stations, officials said. Those uses are subject to review and approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals via public hearings.

The township advised property owners within 500 feet of the site of those hearings and placed an advertisement regarding them in a local newspaper. Two public hearings were held, one last April regarding land use and the other in June regarding outdoor dining and signage variance. No residents attended.

The conditional use requests were approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Founded in 1952, Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The company announced in 2022 that it planned a significant expansion in the Dayton area, opening about 20 locations in five years.

Sheetz already has opened stores at 550 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights (August), 4700 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield (September), 3250 Benchwood Road in Vandalia (February) and 781 E. Xenia Drive, or Ohio 235, in Fairborn (March). A Sheetz spokesman in early March said five other stores are under construction, including sites in Beavercreek, Franklin, Huber Heights and Springboro.

Sheetz also has multiple other sites under agreement and is working through the approval process on them.

Plans for Sheetz stores in Centerville and Kettering were rejected by city officials there last fall, although the business has sued Centerville over that city's decision.