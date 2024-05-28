Sheep Dog Impact Assistance provides aid to Rogers after severe weather damage

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) deployed in Northwest Arkansas on May 26 following the severe storms last weekend.

The Rogers-based non-profit team will be working with first responders and emergency management personnel to help with recovery efforts.

Although he was sad to miss his normal Memorial Day traditions, his fallen brothers would have done the same, Chris MacKay, an SDIA member based out of Indiana, said.

“It’s okay. You know we’re still doing what our brothers wanted us to do, you know which is lend a hand to a fellow American,” MacKay said. “You know they gave their life to America, and so we’re here trying to clean it up.”

To donate to Sheep Dog, visit its website here. Supplies like fuel cards, building materials and bottled water are high priority, the SDIA said.

