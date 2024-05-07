Sheboygan woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in July 2021 overdose death

SHEBOYGAN – A Sheboygan woman was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs in 2021.

On July 5, 2021, a Sheboygan man was found dead in his apartment living room with two used Narcan nasal sprays in front of him, according to court documents.

Cissy Marksman, 42, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs after her sister told police she was involved in the death and Marksman told her mother over the phone, with police listening, she was responsible for buying the drugs.

Marksman bought the heroin that killed the man and sold it to Donald Neese, a 57-year-old Sheboygan man. Neese is also being charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs after the death and is set for a jury trial in his case in late July, according to online court records.

In Wisconsin, providing drugs to someone who fatally overdoses is considered a felony of first-degree reckless homicide. This is still the charge if the individual did not directly deliver the drugs to the victim and rather someone else eventually provided the drugs to the victim, as in Marksman’s case.

Avery Goodrich, Marksman’s attorney, said in an email this law “is a peculiar one” and holds every person responsible who may have been involved in the delivery or manufacture of the substance resulting in the death. He said some people are more responsible than others and are typically higher up on the chain, far from the drug transaction many are charged with.

“More often than not, it’s the individuals with substance abuse problems or lack of firm employment backgrounds that end up going to jail and for longer periods of time verses the primary manufacturers and suppliers of controlled substances,” Goodrich said.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Marksman was found guilty after pleading guilty to the homicide charge. On March 4, she was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with 10 years extended supervision.

During the March sentencing hearing, Goodrich mentioned a plea deal offer from District Attorney Joel Urmanski of six years of incarceration followed by 10 years extended supervision.

Goodrich asked the court to adopt the recommended sentencing, saying he believed it to be fair and from day one, Marksman understood this was a jail case.

“Clearly, as any human being, she would not want to spend a long period of time in jail,” he said. “But she never did not take responsibility for what occurred.”

When asked if she wanted to speak, Marksman said she also suffers from addiction and she’s “very sorry” for the “role” she played in the victim’s death.

The judge, Rebecca Persick, said there are three primary things she considers when sentencing someone: the nature and gravity of the offense, the need to protect the community and the defendant’s character.

When looking at the need to protect the community and Marksman’s character, Persick said this wasn’t just one mistake, but many over the course of 23 years. This isn’t Marksman’s first offense on her record. While much of her record consists of misdemeanors, it’s still lengthy, Persick said.

“I believe that you feel very sorry at this point,” Persick said. “But I haven’t heard anything from anybody about any kind of redeeming qualities, something I could hang my hat on as a judge and say that you’re a good candidate for rehabilitation or you’re a person of good character.”

Persick also said Marksman did plead guilty, but that was in exchange for a shorter sentence, not out of the goodness of her heart. While Marksman’s lawyer said she always intended to take responsibility for what she did, Persick pointed out Marksman acted surprised when police confronted her about the man’s death, a fact she already knew.

“It’s difficult for me here to justify anything less than the maximum penalty, to be frank with you,” Persick said. “But I do want to give you consideration for ultimately entering a plea and being willing to testify in the codefendant’s case.”

Persick then sentenced Marksman to 10 years in prison and 10 more in extended supervision with the condition Marksman maintain absolute sobriety.

March 14, Marksman filed a notice of intent to seek post-conviction relief from the judgment of conviction and sentence.

