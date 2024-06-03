Sheboygan woman faces 15 felony charges on suspicion of stealing mail and forgery with 25 victims

SHEBOYGAN – A Sheboygan woman is facing 15 felony charges after being accused of stealing more than 30 pieces of mail, amid other allegations.

Rebecca J. Singel, 43, was charged Jan. 16. Jeffrey Jaeger, listed defense attorney on this case, did not immediately respond to an opportunity to comment on this article.

Singel has been charged with the following felony charges: possession of methamphetamine, four counts of forging writings or objects, forging writings or objects as a party to a crime, theft of mail (30 or more pieces), two counts of uttering a forgery, uttering a forgery as a party to a crime, two counts of attempted forgery of writings or objects as a party to a crime, and three counts of bail jumping.

Additionally, Singel was charged with the following misdemeanors: possess drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving or concealing stolen property (less than or equal to $2,500), and four counts of possessing illegally obtained prescriptions.

A ruling has not yet been made on this case.

The following events are all alleged and described based on the case’s criminal complaint.

On Oct. 25, 2023, a Sheboygan Police Department investigator arrived at a city of Sheboygan Falls residence for a report of fraud.

A witness said she had three checks issued by the company she and Victim 1 owned that were cashed. The name Quincy L. Darby was used on the checks, along with an unrecognized signature.

On Dec. 22, 2023, Victim 2, a town of Sheboygan resident, received a notification that a package was delivered. However, when she went to pick up the package containing Nike pants valued at about $50, the package was not there.

Victim 2 also reported in the previous two weeks multiple pieces of her neighbors’ mail had been opened and placed in her mailbox.

On Dec. 23, 2023, Victim 3 reported someone had been taking packages out of her mailbox in the town of Sheboygan. The people suspected to be responsible for the missing packages were later identified as Singel and Alan Pointer, who is also facing multiple felony charges on similar forgery allegations.

Additionally, Victim 3 had about $240 worth of merchandise in packages lost. Victim 3 also had a check she placed in her mailbox cashed in Oklahoma.

Victim 3 said some of her neighbors had similar issues with their mail.

On the same day Victim 3 reported her issues with mail, Victim 4 placed a fake package containing a knit hat and AirTag in his mailbox because multiple packages had been taken recently.

The AirTag was able to be traced, and on Dec. 24, 2023, a search warrant was conducted on a house in the 2400 block of South 17th Street in Sheboygan.

In the house and vehicle outside, officers found multiple items matching descriptions given by the victims, prescriptions, copies of checks, a victim’s Social Security card and driver’s license, identifying information for both Singel and Pointer, and more.

Another victim reported to police she knew Singel, and about $10,000 was stolen from her credit cards and overdraft fees.

In total, 25 victims were listed in this case.

The next scheduled activity in this case is an arraignment June 5 under Judge George Limbeck.

