Sheboygan, get set for these road closures starting next week

SHEBOYGAN – City of Sheboygan announced three road closures are set to begin.

First, construction on North 15th Street between Superior and Saemann avenues begins June 17. As a result, a closure is needed for the complete resurfacing of the street, including various storm sewer work and walk ramp reconstruction. North 15th Street will be closed to through traffic between Superior and Saemann for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed in August.

Second, road construction on Broadway Avenue between South 17th and South 23rd streets will begin June 17. The construction includes storm sewer repairs, curb and gutter repairs, concrete sidewalk repairs, and new asphalt pavement. The work will close Broadway Avenue between South 17th and South 23rd streets to through traffic. Residences and businesses in the construction area will be accessible using cross streets. The project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Third, South 12th Street between Washington and Wilson avenues will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 18-21 to accommodate private construction.

In addition to those three road closures, construction work on Geele Avenue between North Taylor Drive and North 29th Street will continue June 17 as Department of Public Works continues to complete concrete pavement repairs. As a result, starting June 17, the westbound lane of Geele Avenue between North Taylor Drive and North 29th Street will be closed to traffic while the eastbound traffic lane will remain open to eastbound traffic only.

The city said the projects and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

