Sheboygan police shoot stabbing suspect after he charges officers with knife

SHEBOYGAN - A stabbing suspect was shot by Sheboygan police Friday evening after police say he charged officers while armed with a knife.

In a news release, Sheboygan Police Department said officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to the report of two men fighting at a home in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue. When they arrived, officers learned a 48-year-old Sheboygan man had been stabbed by another resident of the same apartment, a 32-year-old Sheboygan man.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect, who they said in the release, “remained armed with a knife and refused commands to come out of the apartment.”

After negotiating with the suspect for nearly two hours, police said he appeared outside still armed with a knife and then charged officers.

Police said after attempts to retreat and use less lethal means of incapacitating the suspect were unsuccessful, one officer fired their handgun, striking the suspect once and disabling him.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken by helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital for treatment, and is expected to undergo surgery.

The incident has been turned over to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Investigative work was continuing at the scene Friday night.

Police did not release the names of those involved in the incident and no further details were immediately available Saturday morning.

