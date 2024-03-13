Sheboygan police ask people to avoid area of South Ninth and Humboldt Avenue, say there is no danger to the public

SHEBOYGAN — The public was being asked to avoid the area of South Ninth Street and Humboldt Avenue Wednesday.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook an "ongoing law enforcement incident" was happening in the area and Sheboygan Police Department shared in an advisory to the public that “The threat has been contained at the residence involved and there is no danger to the general public at this time.”

The incident started around 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Ninth Street and was described as an “emergency” by the Sheboygan Police Department.

The original Facebook post by the sheriff's office was sent at approximately 10:55 a.m. and asked residents in the area to take shelter or go into their basements.

Officers were still on scene as of 11:56 a.m. No further details were immediately available.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan police respond to emergency, ask public to avoid S. Ninth St.