Sheboygan man suspected of damaging garage and possessing drugs charged with 6 felonies

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan man is being charged with six felonies after he's suspected of causing about $17,000 in damages to a man’s garage and more than 240 grams of various drugs were found in the garage and his belongings.

Paul M. Briones, 40, was charged Dec. 20, 2023, with the following felony charges: burglary of a building or dwelling, more than $2,500 worth of criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin (second-plus), possession of cocaine/coca (second-plus) and possession of THC (second-plus offense).

Briones was also charged with three misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping.

On March 11, Briones plead not guilty to all charges. A ruling has not yet been made in this case.

The following events are all alleged and described based on the case’s criminal complaint.

On Nov. 27, 2023, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the N8000 block of Lakeshore Road in the town of Mosel on a report that a man was in the caller’s garage without permission. The man left the garage with an automotive creeper.

The man was later identified as Briones.

According to the victim, he awoke to Briones pounding on his back window. Briones went inside the home, saying his wife needed help.

After Briones appeared to faint, the victim was able to take him outside. Briones then went inside the garage and the victim called 911.

When the officer and victim went to the garage, the victim found a screwdriver in the driveway he said wasn’t there before. When they entered the unlocked garage, the victim became upset, saying Briones damaged multiple items inside.

The garage had multiple holes in the ceiling and walls as well as items and insulation on the floor. It appeared Briones used a pole saw to cut holes in the ceiling and destroy a ceiling fan.

A hatchet was found also with drywall dust on it that was believed to be used by Briones to damage drywall.

Additionally, a classic car that was supposed to be on a lift was partially on the ground. Briones is suspected to be the one who pushed the car off the lift. The victim estimated the vehicle repair would cost several thousand dollars because of multiple dents in the metal and the entire car would need to be repainted.

The estimated damage to the garage was about $17,000.

Several items in the garage did not belong to the victim, including a T-shirt, necklace, about 24 grams of methamphetamine, a rolled $50 bill and about 9 grams of marijuana.

Briones was found in a nearby field wearing only pants and shoes. He was holding his arms up to the sun.

When asked by law enforcement who he was, Briones reportedly responded, “the creator.”

The criminal complaint describes Briones’ statements during the interaction as “numerous incoherent ramblings,” but he did answer a few questions appropriately. He said he owned all the property because he created all of it.

The complaint said Briones denied taking anything from the garage, despite standing on a creeper.

Briones identified himself as “Sergio” and had glossy, bloodshot eyes. He also had a 2-inch-long laceration on his leg.

Briones chewed on something white, vomited and acted strangely. He admitted to injecting a THC edible.

He also had various bags and backpacks with him.

On Briones’ person and in the bags were found multiple containers that tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD and marijuana. Items used for drug intake were also found.

In mid-December 2023, the officer talked to Briones again and he initially denied missing any items, but later confirmed the bags and items inside were his.

When asked to sign a property release receipt, Briones only signed with “11/13.”

The next scheduled court activity is a May 22 status conference.

