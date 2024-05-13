Sheboygan man sentenced to 7 years in state prison after 2022 fatal hit-and-run

SHEBOYGAN – A Sheboygan man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after being found guilty of a hit-and-run involving death from 2022.

On Nov. 27, 2022, Jordan Hernandez, 21, was driving near City Hall when he hit a 69-year-old man who was crossing the road. Despite the victim going over the hood of the car, a witness said Hernandez never stopped, according to court documents.

The man died the next morning at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

Hernandez later told police he knew he was supposed to stop, but “freaked out,” driving through multiple other traffic signals after the crash because he was “so scared.” He had only gotten his license a month before the incident.

Hernandez is charged: Sheboygan man, age 20, charged with fatal hit and run downtown after parade

On Jan. 16, 2024, Hernandez was found guilty due to a no contest plea.

On March 12, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison, seven years of extended supervision and five years of having his driver’s license revoked. He must also pay restitution of more than $16,000.

According to court records, the state originally recommended 10 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision. Hernandez’s attorney, Christina Petros, recommended withholding the prison sentence and placing Hernandez on probation or, if not ordered, one to two years in prison.

Judge Samantha Bastil ultimately gave the seven years in prison sentencing amid other conditions.

Petros was contacted by Sheboygan Press and was not able to comment on this article.

Why we cover courts: This report is part of the Sheboygan Press's mission to fulfill our obligation to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion. The aim is to shine a light on the criminal justice process so readers can see how publicly funded law enforcement and courts function.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan man sentenced to prison after 2022 fatal hit-and-run