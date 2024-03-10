Sheboygan letter-writers on need for a pediatric unit, supporting Meagan Wolfe and childcare

Here are this week’s letters to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Sheboygan County needs a pediatric unit

Sheboygan and its neighboring counties is a home for thousands kids, yet not a single hospital has a pediatric unit — not even to manage a common flu.

Kids with special needs, as well, could really benefit from a unit in the area as they are fragile and more prone to any kind of flu during the winter.

A unit right near our homes could be a great relief for families.

As a special needs mother, I would request the concerned authorities to give a thought about it, which could be an immense help to all the families around here.

Zakia Rahman

Sheboygan

Standing up for Meagan Wolfe

I am standing up for Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official who has faced relentless attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election.

Our very strong leader has demonstrated unwavering dedication to ensuring our elections are conducted fairly and transparently.

Meagan Wolfe has always been a bipartisan supporter of voting rights.

She was unanimously appointed by the six-member bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2018 to become Wisconsin’s chief election official.

She’s worked in Wisconsin elections since 2011 and has helped improve voting access and election cybersecurity.

She sent absentee ballots to nursing homes during the pandemic to protect older voters from COVID.

“One of the most highly skilled election administrators in the country.”

Meagan Wolfe is a strong bulwark against partisan attempts to interfere with Wisconsin elections.

In the face of death threats and harassment, she has shown incredible bravery, refusing to step down and cower to political pressure to protect our elections.

Many election officials have stepped down or acquiesced to political demands, but she hasn’t.

Many of the people who appointed her have turned against her and fueled harassment and hate toward her, and yet she refuses to be intimidated.

In these times, when our democracy is under scrutiny, we need dedicated leaders like Meagan Wolfe. We should recognize the invaluable work she does to protect the integrity of our elections. I encourage every Wisconsin resident to support her in these challenging times and to stand up for democracy.

Geralyn Leannah

Sheboygan

Livable wages, childcare could keep more people in Wisconsin

Republicans seem to think that when they are elected, they automatically have a degree in medicine, economics and science.

In other words, Republicans know everything about everything, and the people of Wisconsin should just take their word for it when they tell you how to run your life.

That’s why Republicans do not listen to anyone except the people who donate the largest amounts to them.

We desperately need day care. Republicans tell day care owners to get a loan. Republicans love to give grants to other businesses. Is childcare not a business? Seems the only child Republicans care for is the unborn child.

Republicans cannot figure out why people are leaving Wisconsin. Maybe if you paid them a livable wage so they, too, can work and take care of their children, more people would stay here.

A tax break doesn’t work for the average low-pay production worker.

Robert R. Ries

Sheboygan

