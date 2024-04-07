Sheboygan letter-writer calls out Scott Walker's record on jobs: 'He's 0 for 250,000.'

Here is the latest letter to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Scott Walker's record on jobs is not very good

I just read the funniest article ("Fact check: Walker’s statement on layoffs is correct but it’s lacking the context of the overall jobs situation") in the Sheboygan Press PolitiFact. Scott Walker is talking about the amount of laid-off workers in Wisconsin and how bad it is getting.

If I remember right, unemployment was not at an all-time low when Scott Walker was governor of Wisconsin. I do remember Scott Walker promising 250,000 jobs that never appeared. I do remember Scott Walker using eminent domain to take people’s homes away from them. I also remember Scott Walker and the Republicans taking away workers’ rights though Act 10.

So, the last person on Earth I would listen to for advice on workers in Wisconsin is Scott Walker. He’s 0 for 250,000. Not a very good record.

Robert R. Ries

Sheboygan

