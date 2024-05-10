Sheboygan County judge sentences Waukesha man to 6 years in prison for March 2022 robbery of Waldo State Bank

SHEBOYGAN – A Waukesha man charged with robbing a bank in 2022 has been sentenced to six years in state prison.

On March 7, 2022, David Quick, 66, robbed Waldo State Bank by handing a drawstring bag to a bank teller with a note saying “This is a Robery!!! No Games!! Give me whats in your drawer,” according to court records. Quick also showed the teller what appeared to be a handgun.

Deputies arrested Quick after a traffic stop and found about $2,700 in cash, an airsoft pistol and a black BB gun in the car. Quick told deputies in an interview he had recently been released from prison and had robbed the bank because he couldn’t find a job or housing.

More courts: Sheboygan Falls man suspected of setting house on fire in December enters plea deal in felony arson case

He had recently been released from prison after being convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years extended supervision.

On Jan. 24, Quick plead guilty to felony robbery of a financial institution.

Judge Rebecca Persick sentenced him to six years in state prison consecutive to any other sentence and 10 years of extended supervision, also consecutive to any other sentence.

Originally, the state recommended Quick be sentenced to seven years in prison with eight years of extended supervision, according to court records.

More courts: Sheboygan woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in July 2021 overdose death

Christina Petros, Quick’s attorney, requested the court accept the recommended sentencing, but have it run concurrent to the sentence he is already serving. She asked that if it is consecutive, it would be a lesser sentence.

Petros was contacted by Sheboygan Press for this article, but was unable to comment.

Why we cover courts: This report is part of the Sheboygan Press's mission to fulfill our obligation to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion. The aim is to shine a light on the criminal justice process so readers can see how publicly funded law enforcement and courts function.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan County bank robber sentenced to 6 years in state prison